Players Demand Change as WoW Includes Upcoming Quest Highlighting Character Abuse

Content Warning: The following content contains sensitive discussions of sexual assault and abuse.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s highly-anticipated Fractures in Time update is set to transport players back in time to safeguard the timeline of the Warcraft universe. However, one particular quest involving the abuse of a major female character has sparked outrage among players, demanding that it be altered. Please make sure your browser supports Javascript to watch the video.

Now Playing: Launch Gameplay Trailer | Dragonflight | World of Warcraft

On the game’s public test realm, a quest known as “A Missing Soul” emerged, granting players access to upcoming features and changes in Blizzard’s MMO. This quest transports players to the time of Warcraft II, where the mighty dragon queen, Alexstrasza, endures enslavement by the Dragonmaw orc clan. Bound by the Demon Soul, an artifact of immense power, Alexstrasza is compelled to bear a relentless supply of dragon offspring to aid the Dragonmaw in their war endeavors.

Within this quest, players are informed by the Bronze dragon Chromie that the Demon Soul has vanished, urging its return to the Dragonmaw clan before Alexstrasza becomes aware and “breaks free prematurely.” The players’ mission is to retrieve the Demon Soul, ensuring the preservation of the Warcraft universe’s timeline.

Chromie acknowledges the disturbing nature of aiding in Alexstrasza’s continued enslavement and emphasizes the importance of secrecy, instructing players to keep the events undisclosed. When returning the quest, Chromie advises players to keep the matter “on the down low,” reassuring that “no one needs to know about it.” Later, players encounter the present-day version of Alexstrasza, who subtly conveys her knowledge of their actions. Although visibly uncomfortable, clenching her jaw and grinding her teeth, she acknowledges the significance of maintaining the timeline, even if she finds it disagreeable.

While this lore did not initially generate controversy almost three decades ago when it was written, modern fans perceive Alexstrasza as a survivor of sexual assault, forced into reproductive captivity against her will. Consequently, players question why their characters, portrayed as heroes, are made complicit in Alexstrasza’s abuse.

The swift backlash against the quest on Twitter showcases players simultaneously urging for modifications or removal of the quest while also questioning how such a traumatic event for one of the game’s prominent female characters slipped through the cracks during the development process. Alexstrasza plays a significant role in the marketing campaign for Dragonflight, solidifying her status as a primary female character within the MMO. This raises further confusion regarding Blizzard’s oversight on the quest’s insensitivity towards such subject matter.

While time travel quests affecting WoW’s timeline are not uncommon, players have pointed out on Twitter that tackling issues of sexual assault requires utmost sensitivity, especially considering recent lawsuits alleging sexual discrimination and harassment within Blizzard. Previous time-travel quests ensured the success of catastrophic events such as a zombie plague or the opening of the Dark Portal. However, these events lack real-world parallels.

Blizzard has made concerted efforts over the past two years to foster inclusivity and create a more welcoming WoW community. These efforts include removing insensitive dialogues, renaming potentially controversial achievements and items, and eliminating crude or suggestive emotes, among other steps.

It is crucial to note that the controversial quest is currently on the PTR and not the live version of the game, making it subject to removal or revision. Blizzard has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. The release date for WoW’s Fractures in Time update remains undisclosed, but it is expected to debut sometime during the summer. The products mentioned were handpicked by our editors, and if you make a purchase through our site, GameSpot may receive a share of the revenue.





