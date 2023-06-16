Pixar Dives Into YA Romance with a Solid Mid-Tier Film

Disney and Pixar’s movie “Elemental” is an intriguing blend of young adult romance and fantastical elements. Directed by Peter Sohn, the film takes us to Element City, where residents representing fire, water, land, and air coexist. While Pixar is known for its ability to explore big ideas in a simple and understandable way, “Elemental” falls short of expectations.

The movie follows the love story of Ember and Wade, two young individuals from different elemental backgrounds. While the romance and cute moments between the characters will appeal to pre-teens and older audiences, the film takes an unexpected turn by delving into themes of bureaucratic red tape and local government. This shift in focus may be confusing and frustrating for younger viewers who may not grasp the complexities of infrastructure and city citations.

Despite this, “Elemental” shines when it focuses on the relationship between Wade and Ember. The film does an excellent job of portraying their differences without pitting them against each other. The beautifully realized Element City and its inhabitants add depth and visual appeal to the story. Pixar’s attention to detail is evident in the animation, particularly in how they depict Ember as “fire” and Wade as “water.” The dedication to creating a unique visual experience is commendable.

However, the timing of “Elemental’s” release is unfortunate. Given the recent challenges faced by Pixar, including the impact of the pandemic on “Onward” and underperforming films like “Lightyear,” the studio needed a major success. Unfortunately, “Elemental” falls into the mid-tier category, which may not be enough to save Pixar from potential struggles. The lack of hype and positive reviews in the early stages may further hamper its success.

In conclusion, while “Elemental” offers an interesting take on young romance and features stunning visuals, it struggles to strike a balance between its target audience and the inclusion of complex themes. Pixar fans may find enjoyment in the film, but its mid-tier status and unfortunate timing may not be enough to make it a standout in the studio’s impressive lineup.





