Picard Day Showcases Exciting Gameplay of Star Trek Infinite; Strategy Game Set for Release This Autumn

Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment have unveiled the highly anticipated first gameplay trailer for Star Trek Infinite, an upcoming grand strategy game. Previously announced during the Summer Game Fest, Star Trek Infinite is built on the game systems of Stellaris, but with a streamlined and simplified approach to fit the beloved Star Trek IP.

Set before the events of Star Trek: Next Generation, this grand strategy game immerses players in the power struggles between the dominant factions in the Alpha and Beta Quadrants of the galaxy: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, and Klingon Empire.

Each faction offers unique playstyles, traits, stories, and quests. As the leader of your chosen faction, you can decide whether to use warfare, espionage, diplomacy, or a combination of all three to interact with the other factions.

In addition, players will have the opportunity to recruit iconic characters like Jean-Luc Picard as captains or officers. They can also command iconic starships such as the Federation’s Intrepid- and Defiant-class ships, the Cardassian Galor-class vessels, the Romulan D’deridex, or the Klingon Negh’Var battleships.

Star Trek Infinite is scheduled for a PC release in Fall. The Steam page already provides the minimum and recommended system requirements.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 7 SP1 64 Bit Processor: Intel® iCore™ i3-530 or AMD® FX-6350 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 460 or AMD® ATI Radeon™ HD 5870 (1GB VRAM), or AMD® Radeon™ RX Vega 11 or Intel® HD Graphics 4600 DirectX: Version 9.0c Storage: 9 GB available space



RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit Processor: Intel® iCore™ i5-3570K or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 2400G Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 560 Ti (1GB VRAM) or AMD® Radeon™ R7 370 (2 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 9 GB available space

