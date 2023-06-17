Picard Day Commemorated with Release of Infinite Trailer

Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Star Trek: Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Nimble Giant Entertainment, paradox Interactive, star trek, Star Trek: Infinite

Paradox Interactive has unveiled a brand new trailer for Star Trek: Infinite in celebration of Picard Day.

Today, Paradox Interactive officially released the first main trailer for Star Trek: Infinite, showcasing its appearance on Picard Day. Developed by Nimble Giant Entertainment, the game is set in the TNG timeline and features familiar characters and settings. With emergent gameplay and intricate choices, players will have the opportunity to create their own story within this star-studded universe. It remains uncertain whether players will relive famous stories and alter their outcomes or work within the existing canon to influence events. Regardless, the game offers ample room for players to shape their own version of events. Although the specific release date is yet to be announced, the game is expected to launch this Fall. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer!









“Star Trek: Infinite takes players on an exhilarating space journey, throwing them into the midst of the galactic conflicts between the Alpha and Beta Quadrants. While drawing inspiration from the iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation, this game expands beyond the narrative of one ship. Star Trek: Infinite allows players to assume command of one of four major powers in the galaxy: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. Each power possesses unique traits, stories, quests, and more to provide players with a distinct gameplay experience. Players can dispatch fleets for exploration in both the Alpha and Beta quadrants, manage their economy, and engage in diplomatic endeavors. Whether by strengthening the influence of their homeworlds or venturing into uncharted territory, Star Trek: Infinite presents endless choices that enable players to shape the destiny of their favorite Star Trek powers. Fans can expect a game that stays true to the lore of this timeless franchise as they embark on an unforgettable space odyssey, encountering new civilizations and forging their path among the stars.”

“As dedicated fans of the Star Trek franchise, we are committed to creating a game that remains faithful to the spirit of The Next Generation, embodying its ideals and lore,” said Martin Cao, CEO of Nimble Giant Entertainment. “Working within these boundaries still allows for endless possibilities. Star Trek: Infinite rewards explorative gameplay, giving players the freedom to choose how they respond to unfolding events and providing a strong sense of identity as they lead their empire through the galaxy.”

