Physicists achieve significant milestone in turbulence creation

University of Chicago scientists have made an unprecedented breakthrough by creating a contained “ball” of turbulence in a tank of water. The visualization above shows the average energy density of the ball over time. Credit: Takumi Matsuzawa



Turbulence is an omnipresent phenomenon that surrounds us. It can be observed in the intricate pattern formed by coffee and milk in a latte, as well as in the flow of air around airplane wings and car surfaces. It even affects the circulation of blood in our own hearts. Despite its prevalence, our understanding of turbulence and its underlying principles remains incomplete.

One of the challenges in studying turbulence lies in isolating this complex phenomenon from its surrounding environment. When stirring a cup, for instance, the presence of the spoon affects the movement of the liquid, making it difficult to study turbulence in isolation.

Addressing this challenge, a team of scientists from the University of Chicago has developed a groundbreaking method to create contained turbulence in a tank of water. By using a ring of jets to produce looping motions, they were able to generate a self-contained “ball” of turbulence that persists over time.

“It was a surprise to us,” said physicist Takumi Matsuzawa, the lead author of the study published in Nature Physics. “It’d be like calmly sitting in a field with a picnic and watching a storm raging 50 feet away,” added Prof. William Irvine, the corresponding author.

This breakthrough opens up new avenues of research that can enhance our understanding of turbulence.

‘No one knew this was even possible’

Turbulence, characterized by chaotic flow in an unevenly mixed substance, is a long-standing problem in physics. “It’s often quoted as one of the big open questions in physics,” Irvine explained.

In recent decades, scientists have made progress in describing the behavior of idealized turbulence without confounding variables. However, when it comes to real-world turbulence, there are still many unknowns.

The researchers track the turbulence with lasers and high-speed cameras. Credit: Takumi Matsuzawa



“Turbulence appears everywhere around us, but it keeps eluding what physicists consider a satisfying description,” Irvine stated. “For example, if you ask, can I predict what happens next when I poke this region of turbulence? The answer is no. Not even with a supercomputer.”

A major challenge in studying turbulence has been the presence of confounding variables in experiments. While it is possible to create turbulence by shooting water through a pipe or stirring a tank of water, the turbulence always interacts with the container walls and stirrer, affecting the results.

Matsuzawa, Irvine, and their collaborators conducted experiments with water tanks to generate vortex rings, similar to smoke rings but in water. When they attempted to combine these rings to create turbulence, the energy would usually dissipate or bounce back.

However, when they discovered a specific configuration involving a box with eight corners, each containing a vortex ring generator, something unusual occurred.

When they repeatedly fired rings that converged at the center, they observed the formation of a self-contained ball of turbulence away from the tank’s walls.

This breakthrough surprised Matsuzawa, a physics graduate student, who commented, “Turbulence is very good at mixing things; if you mix your milk into your coffee, you can only get one or two swirls in before it becomes completely mixed. The fact that we can contain it in place is very surprising.”

Matsuzawa explained that a freestanding ball of turbulence allows scientists to track its parameters more accurately using lasers and high-speed cameras. This includes measuring its energy, helicity (a measure of loop entanglement), impulse, and angular impulse (analogous to momentum and angular momentum in fluids).

Additionally, they can manipulate the turbulence by varying its parameters. They can change the helicity of the rotating loops, adjust the energy input, or observe how the turbulence evolves over time by stopping the addition of rings or altering the helicity.

“How does turbulence dissipate? How does it expand? What does it ‘remember’? How does the energy spread across scales? Are there different types of turbulence?” Irvine pondered. “There are all kinds of questions we could ask, and this is a unique setting with which to ask them. I really hope this can help open up a new playground in the field.”

Takumi Matsuzawa et al, Creation of an isolated turbulent blob fed by vortex rings, Nature Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02052-0

