Phantom Liberty Witnesses the Realized Vision of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077

Running to the Edge: The Growth of Cyberpunk 2077

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 sparked numerous discussions and debates about its initial state. However, with every update and the release of its expansion, Phantom Liberty, the game is inching closer to its original vision. As a player who has experienced the expansion firsthand, I can confidently say that Cyberpunk 2077 has finally reached its potential.

Phantom Liberty is the sole expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, developed by CD Projekt Red, known for delivering exceptional expansions for The Witcher 3. Even though I’ve only played a fraction of it, Phantom Liberty has already exceeded my expectations and lives up to CD Projekt Red’s reputation. The story and setting are superb, exploring the rich narrative possibilities of Cyberpunk 2077.

Moreover, Phantom Liberty introduces an extensive array of updates that refine every aspect of the game. From major changes to subtle tweaks, it feels like the developers are fulfilling the original vision of Night City that was unveiled years ago. These improvements have even made me contemplate starting a new character.

Discovering Night City’s Enhancements

CD Projekt Red has stated that they are revamping Cyberpunk for Phantom Liberty, reworking the core systems such as perks, skill trees, AI, progression, tiers, and loot drops. According to interviews, there will be a new police system and vehicular combat, including exhilarating car chases. Additionally, the expansion will feature new romantic interactions and a fresh ending.

The scale of these updates is substantial, and the best part is that many of them will be available without any additional cost. While Phantom Liberty is a $30 expansion with its unique updates, numerous systemic changes will enhance the base Cyberpunk 2077 experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 will undergo a significant transformation when Phantom Liberty launches on September 26. Unfortunately, it will not be available for PS4 and Xbox One. However, the most exciting aspect is that Phantom Liberty appears to be an outstanding expansion on its own merits.

Introducing the NUSA Faction in Night City

Phantom Liberty introduces a new faction, the New United States of America (NUSA), to the Night City sprawl. This expansion also unveils Dogtown, a fresh region to explore. President Myers’ plane crash in Dogtown leads to an intricate rescue mission wherein the NUSA becomes heavily involved.

This addition adds a new layer of tension to Cyberpunk 2077’s story. Songbird, the netrunner who recruits V for the operation, offers to help V with their Relic issue if they aid Myers. The narrative truly embraces the spy thriller genre, as evident in the casual conversations and the intense rescue mission when Myers’ transport, Space Force One, crashes.

During my gameplay, I had engaging conversations with Songbird through the Relic in my head. The simmering tension escalated as V rushed to save Myers and found sanctuary in a Dogtown hideaway. The need to stay hidden and unravel the plot resulted in an intense experience.

Furthermore, the expansion delves into Johnny Silverhand’s backstory. As V’s destiny entwines with the future of the NUSA, Silverhand, portrayed by the exceptional Keanu Reeves, plays a significant role. This surprising development not only deepens the character of Johnny but also strengthens his dynamic with V.

As someone who has followed the success story of Cyberpunk 2077, I believe that Phantom Liberty is a significant step towards realizing the game’s full potential. CD Projekt Red has been relentlessly pursuing their vision, and this expansion proves their dedication. The future of Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly exciting and promising.