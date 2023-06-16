Pfizer Summoned by Texas Attorney General to Disclose Meta Ad Records

The office of Ken Paxton, the Texas State Attorney General, has formally requested advertising data related to Meta from Pfizer and other companies. This legal action follows concerns raised by the state regarding consumer data privacy. The report from Law360 states that the Texas Attorney General alleges that over the past decade, millions of Texas residents have had their private biometric data misused.

As part of the court order, Pfizer must provide any records it possesses regarding Meta’s utilization of facial recognition technology. The claim is that Meta collected biometric data from Facebook users without their consent. This requirement for Pfizer’s records follows a February 2022 lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General against Meta. The lawsuit accuses the social media company of knowingly capturing biometric information for its own benefit to enhance its in-house facial recognition technology powered by AI. The case highlights statements from Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, emphasizing the importance of photo tagging on the platform. The Texas lawsuit against Meta was filed shortly after the company scaled back its facial recognition technology development due to the absence of regulatory guidelines.

The Texas Attorney General has been actively pursuing Meta’s data in relation to this issue. The state has issued subpoenas to various major companies associated with Meta through its advertising arm. Pfizer is just one of many companies ordered to submit advertising data that might incriminate Meta. Other companies subpoenaed include Procter & Gamble, Home Depot, The New York Times, SmileDirectClub, and Clarity Media Group. While the exact value of Pfizer’s advertising deals with Meta remains undisclosed, the company’s “selling, general, and administrative expenses,” which encompass marketing and advertising, are public information.

Meta is not the only big tech company facing scrutiny from the Texas Attorney General regarding data privacy concerns. Google is also facing legal action over its collection of facial data. Texas sued Google for engaging in long-standing practices of capturing biometric data from millions of Texans without consent. In a separate lawsuit in Illinois, Google settled a class action for $100 million, accusing the company of violating the Biometric Information Protection Act. This case resembles the lawsuit filed by Texas against Meta, alleging violations of the Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act. Texas law stipulates that violations of this act by Meta can lead to penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. However, no fine has been imposed on the social media giant thus far.

Both Pfizer and the Texas Attorney General’s office have not provided any comments on the ongoing case.





