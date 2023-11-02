Pete Davidson “Barbie” Sketch Gets BTS Video Look

Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ice spice, nbc, Pete Davidson, saturday night live, season 49, snl

NBC’s Saturday Night Live takes viewers behind the scenes to show them how Pete Davidson’s “Barbie” sketch “I’m Just Pete” came together.

Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice helped SNL kickk off its 49th season.

Known for openly discussing his personal life in the past, Davidson brings his unique perspective into the sketch.

While on a break week, the show gears up for the next episode featuring host Timothée Chalamet and musical guest boygenius.

After three episodes, it looks like NBC’s Saturday Night Live Season 49 is back on some serious comedic footing once again. After a strong season-opener with SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice, the show took a step back the following week with host & musical guest Bad Bunny. Thankfully, Halloween weekend host/stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, musical guest Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese), and the SNL team had more than enough “tricks” and “treats” up their sleeves for a fun holiday offering. Now, we’re in the middle of a break week before host Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and musical guest boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus) take the stages of Studio 8H. To help pass the time, we have a look behind the scenes at how one of the best filmed sketches so far this season came together – Davidson’s Barbie spoof/take, “I’m Just Pete.”

Davidson has never backed away from discussing his personal life – warts and all – in interviews, during his stand-up, and in SNL sketches. But by using Barbie as the springboard, Davidson left us with an impressive piece of self-analysis that had us rollercoastering with feelings. And the best part? Even if you’re not willing to buy into the introspective aspects, “I’m Just Pete” works on a purely satirical level, too. Here’s a look at the original sketch, followed by the cast & creative team discussing how it all came together:

NBC’s Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

