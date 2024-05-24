PC VR Exclusive Puzzle Adventure ‘Firmament’ Coming to PSVR 2 Later This Year

Firmament (2023), the puzzle adventure from MYST creators Cyan, announced they’re finally bringing the game to PSVR 2, making good on their original Kickstarter promise.

The studio announced the news in a Kickstarter update, stating Firmament may arrive on PlayStation as early as this fall, which the studio has confirmed will include PSVR 2 support.

“We still have more work to do to get the game running well on the platform and to conform with various platform requirements that we must meet prior to submitting to certification, but we have high hopes that we will be able to ship Firmament on PlayStation this Fall,” the studio says in the update.

Released in this time last year on PC and PC VR headsets, Firmament is very much a spiritual successor to MYST, offering up modern beauty and narrative finesse alongside a ton of environmental puzzles that are sure to make you scratch your head.

While it’s VR implementation feels a little bit like an afterthought, its puzzles and setting are so substantial you may forgive it entirely for feeling a bit like a good VR port of a really great game. Check out our full spoiler-free review on PC to learn more about what make’s Cyan’s latest new IP tick.

Speaking of Cyan games, we’re also waiting to hear more about the upcoming re-release of Riven, which is confirmed to launch this summer on PC VR headsets and Quest.