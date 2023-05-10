PC Release of Return to Grace Set for May 30th, Officially Announced

Creative Bytes Studios confirmed that they will be releasing Return To Grace at the end of the month for PC platforms.

Indie developer and publisher Creative Bytes Studios confirmed this week that they will be releasing Return To Grace on PC platforms this month. The game will throw you into the role of an archeologist in the future who is trying to uncover the truth of what happened to an ancient artificial intelligence and how it changed humanity. How will the findings change her and humanity moving forward? You can check out more about the game down below, along with the latest trailer, as it is set to be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 30th.





“Follow archaeologist Adamari “Adie” Ito in the year 3820 AD as she embarks on a wildly dangerous mission to uncover what happened to the ancient artificial intelligence known as “Grace.” Adie has made it her life’s work to get to the heart of why Grace, once renowned as humanity’s most outstanding technological achievement, went dark 900 years ago. Alone and faced with limited resources in a perilous environment, this journey could be Adie’s last.”

“In Return to Grace, players will adventure through a retro-futuristic structure on Ganymede, solving puzzles and unearthing clues to get to the bottom of this great mystery. The game’s branching story paths and multiple endings offer literal and personal discovery for the player and protagonist and add weight to each in-game decision. Adie is joined by a cast of character AIs, making her mission lonesome but not lonely. These companions can support Adie with problem-solving and understanding humanity in this sci-fi setting. Adie and the AIs are fully voiced and Return to Grace features talent from Karen Knox (Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate), Athena Karkanis (Suits, House of Cards), Alexandra Ordolis (The Mist, Shadowhunters), and Dick Terhune (Diablo Immortal, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong).”

Sci-Fi Sleuthing: Explore, investigate, and dig deeper into Grace’s origins and its connection to humanity by hacking the environment

Me, Myself, and AI: A fully-voiced cast of character AIs joins Adie, providing humor and perspective

Multiple Endings: Unlock different endings depending on your playstyle and decisions

