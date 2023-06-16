PC Gaming could soon require SSDs

If you’re still relying on a hard disk drive (HDD) for your gaming setup, it may be time to consider upgrading to a solid-state drive (SSD). Not only are SSDs faster, quieter, and more reliable than HDDs, but they are also becoming essential for modern PC games.

In fact, two major game developers recently announced that their games will require SSDs to run on PCs. It’s important to note that SSDs aren’t just recommended, they are now the minimum base requirement for these games. Microsoft revealed that their upcoming game, Starfield, will require a whopping 125GB of SSD storage to run.

In a similar move, CD Projekt Red announced that they are increasing the minimum specs for Cyberpunk 2077 to include an SSD, and they are phasing out support for HDDs. According to their statement, “One of the changes is the choice to stop supporting HDDs for the minimum requirements – SSDs offer faster loading times, improved streaming, and better overall performance when compared to HDDs.”

These recent announcements may be indicative of a broader shift in PC gaming requirements. AAA game developers are constantly pushing the boundaries of graphics, gameplay, and immersion, and this will simply not be achievable on slower HDDs.

If you’re still clinging to your old HDD, now is the perfect time to make the switch to an SSD.

Via: The Verge