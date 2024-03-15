Paytm Payments Bank issues FAQs on FASTag closure. Check details

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) for its customers regarding the closure of FASTag accounts on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Customers will not be able to add funds or top up their accounts after March 15, 2024. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has assured that existing balances can still be used for toll payments even after this deadline.

The FAQ from Paytm Payments Bank echoes the RBI’s directive, stating that customers can continue to utilise their FASTag balances for toll and parking payments at enabled merchants. However, no further top-ups will be permitted after March 15.

How to close Paytm Payments Bank FASTag account?

To close a Paytm Payments Bank FASTag account, customers need to follow a few simple steps outlined in the FAQ.

They can do this by accessing the ‘Manage FASTag’ section within the Paytm app, selecting the option to close the FASTag, choosing the vehicle linked to it, and confirming the closure request. The closure process typically takes around 5 to 7 working days.

Refunds for the security deposit and any remaining minimum balance in the PPBL FASTag account will be automatically credited back to the customer’s Paytm Payments Bank Wallet upon closure.

While customers can continue to use their Paytm Payments Bank FASTag for transactions up to their available balance beyond March 15, they will not be able to add funds or top up their accounts post-deadline. The FAQ advises customers to procure a new FASTag from another bank before the specified date to avoid service interruptions.

Unfortunately, credit balance transfer from an old Paytm Payments Bank FASTag to a new one issued by another bank is not facilitated.

To ensure a smooth transition post-March 15, customers are encouraged to make the necessary arrangements and obtain a new FASTag from a different bank in a timely manner.