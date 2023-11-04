Overwatch 2’s Chaingun-Wielding Tank Mauga and 2 More Upcoming Heroes Revealed

BlizzCon 2023 kicks off today, and during the show’s opening ceremony, we were given a first peek at Overwatch 2’s new Samoan hero (the 39th in total) Mauga. A muscle-bound Tank character, Mauga wields a pair of chainguns and sounds like he’s going to be pretty hard to stop in the right hands. You can get a first peek at Mauga in action, below.

Blizzard describes Mauga as a “brutal-but-cunning” hero designed to “bash through the front lines and brawl with his opponents in close-quarter combat, by wielding two powerful chainguns that can either be fire individually or in unison.” Interestingly, Mauga’s two chainguns have different abilities, with one firing off incendiary shots and the other dealing critical hits.

Some of Mauga’s abilities include “Overrun,” which will let you charge through enemy lines, “Cardiac Overdrive” which reduces damage to Mauga and those around him as he pours on the offense, and “Cage Fight” that essentially traps opponents in a bubble with the power to block out damage and healing from the outside. Again, sounds like Mauga is quite the powerful addition to the roster — we’ll see if any nerfs are forthcoming.

In addition to Mauga, Blizzard also teased a number of other things coming in 2024. Three additional heroes will launch in 2024, with one being an attacker Venture (coming with Season 10) and the other one still going by the codename Space Ranger (Season 12). You can get a peek at both of the new heroes, below.

The future for #Overwatch2 is BRIGHT ✨ ⚔️ New Game Mode CLASH

🌸 New Map Hanaoka

💥 New Damage Hero

🩹 New Support Hero Dive into these reveals and more of what’s to come in 2024 TOMORROW at 1:30pm PT during the What’s Next Panel! pic.twitter.com/OWiUyo8Xpe — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2023

Of course, Blizzard is working on more than just new heroes. The Overwatch team is also working on a new game mode, Clash, which will see two teams battle for a series of five capture points. The first map for this new mode will be a reworked version of Hanamura called Hanaoka. Players can also look forward to a full revamp of competitive play and a variety of new events with Egyptian, witchcraft, eldritch horror, and mirror universe themes.

Overwatch 2 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. Season 8 of Overwatch 2 goes live on December 5, but folks can try out Mauga this weekend (November 3 through November 5).