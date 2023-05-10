Overwatch 2 Enhancements Include Hero-Specific Settings, Balance Adjustments, and Star Wars-Themed Event

Overwatch 2’s latest update introduces a new limited-time event called Starwatch: Galactic Rescue, where players choose between the Watcher rebels and the Infinite Empire and compete in a four-point Assault mode. The event runs from May 9 to May 22 and features challenges that unlock cosmetics like the Asteroid Wrecking Ball skin. The update also includes various balance updates and the addition of hero-specific settings. Alongside the new event, developers introduced changes to hero abilities and weapons. Orisa’s weapon damage was increased, Ana’s Biotic Grenade received a healing nerf, and Winston’s Jet Pack has a bigger damage radius. Hero-specific options and settings have also been added, allowing players to customize their playing experience. The patch notes for Overwatch 2’s Starwatch update can be found below.
