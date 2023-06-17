Over a Million Players Join the Lies of P Demo Already

Lies of P: a brilliant RPG game that has already captivated me, even though its release date is still a few months away. Its stunning steampunk aesthetic and haunting atmosphere have kept it constantly on my mind. And I’m not the only one infatuated with this game. The developers have recently shared that Lies of P has already garnered over one million downloads, even before its official launch. This incredible feat can be attributed to the beta version, which is currently accessible to prospective players.

As the release date for Lies of P approaches rapidly, eager fans are eagerly diving into the game’s beta to uncover the reason behind the hype. Within a week, the game has already surpassed one million downloads. It’s not just the downloads that are skyrocketing though; Twitch streams showcasing Lies of P have seen over 170,000 viewers at its peak. Additionally, the game has been among the top three trending search terms on Twitter.

The Lies of P beta will be open from Friday, June 9, until Tuesday, June 27, giving players ample time to experience the game’s soul-like glory before its full launch on Tuesday, September 19. Experience the beta for yourself by visiting this link. Keep in mind that an internet connection is required to access the demo.

As a fan of twisted fairytales, I’m eagerly anticipating the transformation of Pinnochio as he confronts terrifying monsters and navigates through the cursed city of Krat. The intricate web of mystery and deception woven around Geppetto’s puppet promises an immersive experience, although my combat skills may lead to frequent deaths. I’m hoping to spend more time unraveling the intricate story than respawning (given my combat abilities).

If you share my excitement for Lies of P, make sure your PC meets the game’s system requirements before its release. Check out the Lies of P system requirements to ensure a smooth gaming experience. While you await further updates on Lies of P, take a look at our highly anticipated upcoming PC games for a glimpse into what this year has in store. Alternatively, explore some of the best games like Dark Souls that are already available for an immersive gaming experience.