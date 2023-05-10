Over 8.4 million copies of ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ have been sold.

Horizon Forbidden West has sold over 8.4 million copies worldwide since its launch in February 2022, as announced in a recent PlayStation blog post celebrating 20 years of Guerrilla Games. This brings the total sales of the Horizon franchise to 32.7 million.

Guerrilla Games stated that millions of players have discovered the game through PlayStation’s subscription services and initiatives, including PlayStation Plus and Play at Home. The sequel, released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, is a continuation of Aloy’s journey from 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, and its DLC Burning Shores was launched last month.

In a statement, Guerrilla Games expressed their gratitude for the continued love and support for the franchise, and the overwhelming reception it has received.

Additionally, the rogue-lite turn-based game Darkest Dungeon 2 has now been officially released with version 1.0 after four years of early access.