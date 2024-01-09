OtterBox leads green tech with cactus leather iPhone 15 cases

OtterBox has introduced its Symmetry Series Cactus Leather, a sustainable and ethical alternative to traditional leather cases. It’s available for iPhone 15 models and Apple Watch.

Symmetry Series Cactus Leather

The innovative product is made from the mature pads of the nopal cactus, widely known as prickly pear, marking a significant step forward in eco-friendly technology accessories.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series for MagSafe Cactus Leather doesn’t just stand out for its sustainable material. It boasts an ultra-sleek design that complements the phone lines without compromising protection.

The cases meet the DROP+ standard, enduring 3X as many drops as the military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). They feature built-in magnets for seamless attachment to MagSafe chargers and accessories, a rigid design with reinforced corners for added shock absorption, raised edges to protect the camera, and a screen lip to keep the display safely elevated from surfaces.

The tactile buttons ensure the case feels as natural as the phone.

The cactus leather used in these cases is remarkably soft and impressively durable, offering resistance to wear, scuffs, and stains. It’s a testament to the product’s quality that despite its botanical origin, it retains the luxurious feel and toughness expected from a high-end phone case.

It’s also harvested in a process that leaves the cactus alive and healthy, continuing its role in absorbing CO2 and reducing the carbon footprint of the final product.

The Symmetry Series Cactus Leather collection is slated for a Spring 2024 release, catering to a range of Apple products. It includes cases for iPhone 15 models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, priced at $59.95.

Additionally, the collection features a coordinating Apple Watch band for $39.99 and a MagSafe-compatible wallet priced at $49.99. These accessories’ color palettes are elegant and earthy, featuring Noir Ash, Cactus Grove, Plum Lux, and Rich Adobe.

