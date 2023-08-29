Oppo launches Find N3 Flip with alert slider and Hasselblad cameras

Oppo has officially unveiled the Find N3 Flip — the company’s latest clamshell-style foldable smartphone — at a launch event in China. It arrives six months after sales of the Find N2 Flip predecessor began internationally, and just a month after Samsung’s global launch of the Galaxy Z Flip.
A global release date and price hasn’t been provided for the Find N3 Flip, but Oppo claims in a press release that it’ll be “coming soon” to international markets. It’s also unclear if Oppo will release the N3 in the US, unlike the N2 Flip.
While sporting a similar clamshell design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo’s offering differs in its camera array which might give it an edge. Compared to the Z Flip 5’s 12 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide, the Find N3 Flip features a new Hasselblad-branded triple-camera setup located on the rear of the phone, similar to that featured on Oppo’s Find X6 Pro. It provides a 32 megapixel telephoto, a 48 megapixel ultrawide with 114 degree field-of-view, and a 50 megapixel main camera, alongside a 32 megapixel front-facing camera.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip has 12GB of memory and is available in two variants: one with 256GB of storage for 6,799 yuan (around $932) and another with 512GB for 7599 yuan (around $1,042). If that’s reflective of actual international pricing, then the N3 Flip will be similarly priced to Samsung’s $999 Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the $999 Motorola Razr Plus.
The full specifications of the device aren’t officially available in English yet but we’ve been able to scrape some key bits from the Chinese-language product page. The phone has a combined thickness of around 16.4mm (around 0.6 inches) which slims down to 7.8mm (around 0.3 inches) when opened, which is slightly chunkier than the Z Flip 5’s respective 15.1mm folded / 6.9mm unfolded thickness. The weight sits at 198 grams (around 6.9 ounces) compared to the Z Flip’s 187 grams (6.5 ounces).
The Find N3 has a 6.8-inch 403ppi internal screen that features a 120Hz refresh rate, and an external 3.26-inch cover display with a pixel density of 250ppi. Comparatively, the Z Flip 5 has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch 120Hz internal display with a higher pixel density of 425ppi, while the cover display is much larger at 3.4 inches, with a pixel density of 306ppi.
The Find N3 Flip is still rocking a 4,300mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 44W, just like the prior N2 Flip model. It also features the much-loved three-stage alert slider (which allows users to quickly switch between media notification settings) found on devices from its OnePlus subsidiary. Besides the phone itself, Oppo is also selling a neat little case for the Find N3 flip that features a looping strap that should make the phone easier to hold and position on a flat surface. Prices for the case start from 199 yuan (around $27).
