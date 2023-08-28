Oppo A38 Specifications, Renders, Pricing Details and Launch Timeline Leaked

Oppo is all set to launch new A series phones, which also includes Oppo A38. The smartphone has reportedly been spotted on various certification sites. While the company is yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone, a recent report has leaked the renders and specification of the purported Oppo A38. The handset is expected to be the successor of the Oppo A36, which was launched last year in January. It came equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

An Appuals report, in collaboration with tipster Sudhansu Ambhore, has leaked the renders, price and certain specifications of the upcoming Oppo A38. The smartphone is said to come in Black and Gold colour variants. The pricing of the smartphone is expected to be around EUR 159 (nearly Rs. 14,200) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

While the company has not revealed any details about the smartphone, it is reportedly slated to launch in Europe in September. The phone could also come to India and other Asian markets soon. In terms of specifications, the Oppo A38 is said to sport a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with 1612X720 pixel resolution, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The smartphone from Oppo is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Oppo A38 could run Android 13 OS with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 skin on top. For camera, the smartphone will reportedly pack a dual camera rear unit, led by a 50-megapixel camera with another 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it is said to pack a 5-megapixel selfie lens.

The report also mentions that the OPPO A38 will be backed by a 5,000mAH battery, which could be charged using a USB Type-C cable. With a plastic body, the smartphone is expected to feature an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.