While we’re sure film buffs will tell us it’s not worth the money, Christopher Nolan’s latest epic Oppenheimer is finally coming to living rooms for the people who couldn’t hold their bladder for 3 hours.

The recording breaking Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the titular scientist and “father of the atomic bomb,” J. Robert Oppenheimer. Documenting his rise within the academic community, his impact on the Manhattan Project, and his disasterous 1954 security hearing, Oppenheimer has managed to rack in nearly $1 billion worldwide, making it the 2nd highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, among other records.

As of November 2023, many theaters around the world are still playing the film, including 11 IMAX theaters still showing the film in the “ideal form” according to Nolan, 70mm IMAX. But for those who have yet to experience the film for themselves, they can finally enjoy the film from the comfort of their couch just in time for the holiday season.

Oppenheimer will be coming to Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital markets on November 21 in the U.S. That’s right, your family can gather around the TV and watch naked Florence Pugh after finishing Thanksgiving dinner, in case arguing over politics wasn’t controversial enough for you. Or bring the whole family together for Barbenheimer, as Barbie is also out on DVD. However, there’s no set streaming release date for Oppenheimer just yet.

In a post-COVID Hollywood, films have been coming to streaming within 45 days of their theatrical release window. However, Oppenheimer is going on 16 weeks in theaters, and if it follows the same track as Barbie, it won’t leave theaters until the DVD release is upon us. Barbie came out on DVD back on October 17, and yet there’s been no announcement on when the film will launch on Max. So if you’re choosing to wait around for the Peacock release date of Oppenheimer, you’re going to have to keep waiting longer.