‘Oppenheimer’ Draws MCU Parallels in Surprising Crossover

via Universal

The most heated box office battle of the year is edging closer and closer, with Christopher Nolan attempting to steal a march on fierce rival Barbie by dropping a brand new trailer for Oppenheimer that runs for a luxurious three minutes, one that’s packed full of fresh footage teasing what’s sure to be a substantial contender when next year’s awards season rolls around.

Boasting one of the most star-studded ensemble casts you’re ever likely to see on the big screen – something that Oppenhiemer ironically has in common with Barbie – the roster is packed to the rafters with A-list superstars, acclaimed character actors, and fast-rising young talents playing real-life figures, but it’s one in particular that’s captured the imagination.

Photo via Universal Pictures

As you’d expect given the film’s grounding in real-world events and the rapid development and acceleration of pioneering scientific advances, Albert Einstein swings by as played by Tom Conti. Needless to say, the internet had a field day with the mad-haired icon’s brief guest spot, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe comparisons instantly flowing like a fine wine.

after credits scene: einstein from behind, camera pushes over his shoulder and focuses on a piece of paper he’s writing on that reads “E = “ “EINSTEIN WILL RETURN” https://t.co/WnTMRrcEvE — 🐢 bob 📼 (@bobvids) May 8, 2023

Assistant (as siren is blaring): Quick! Oppenheimer! We need to find someone who knows what E is equal to Oppenheimer (smiling) : I know just the guy https://t.co/HkBD6fkUl0 — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) May 8, 2023

Having already carved out his own corner of the DC Universe via the classic Dark Knight trilogy, we’d probably wager against Nolan trying to repeat the trick with the Oppenheimer Cinematic Universe. Then again, with Universal at the helm and desperate for some sort of franchisable success after a string of flops and misfires, is it too much to ask for a unified mythology that gives standalone adventures to some of history’s greatest minds culminating in an epic crossover against some sort of common enemy?