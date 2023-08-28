OpenAI releases enterprise-grade version of ChatGPT

OpenAI finally released a version of ChatGPT that promises to protect business data as more companies consider using the platform but worry about privacy and security.

In a blog post, OpenAI said ChatGPT Enterprise offers better security and privacy, unlimited high-speed access to GPT-4, more powerful data analysis so companies understand information much faster, and the ability to ask more complicated questions to ChatGPT.

Privacy and security have been a concern for businesses who fear their data could be used to train ChatGPT and are worried that using the tool might accidentally expose sensitive customer information to AI models. OpenAI said users of ChatGPT Enterprise will have control and ownership over their data, which will not be used to train GPT at all.

Other features like customizing ChatGPT’s knowledge of company data and even more advanced analytical tools will come soon. Eventually, the company said, it will also offer ChatGPT Enterprise pricing options for smaller teams.

The company said it is “onboarding as many enterprises as we can over the next few weeks.”

OpenAI told The Verge this is the first enterprise-focused product for ChatGPT and is separate from ChatGPT and ChatGPT Plus, the subscription plan for faster access to ChatGPT.

Companies already using ChatGPT can choose to stay with the current options to access ChatGPT, the company said in an email, but can switch to ChatGPT Enterprise if they want access to the new features.

Organizations have been building generative AI tools using OpenAI and GPT-4, but many choose to connect to GPT-4 via API or cloud services. Some companies began to create their own large language model-type systems to protect their data from the more extensive training dataset of GPT, but this can be unwieldy for smaller firms.

Vendors aiming to provide data security and privacy while accessing LLMs like GPT-4 have cropped up, especially as companies in more regulated sectors want to use generative AI tools while protecting sensitive data. With the release of an enterprise-grade ChatGPT, there’s bound to be more competition for many of these companies.

Recently, OpenAI announced it opened GPT-3.5 for custom fine-tuning, allowing users to customize specific tasks for ChatGPT, which now seems like a prelude to the larger enterprise offering for ChatGPT.





Reference

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.