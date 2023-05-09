Open Beta for Street Fighter 6 to Commence on May 19th-21st, According to Announcement

We’re three and a half weeks away from Street Fighter 6’s launch, with tons of gameplay, the Season 1 DLC, and the playable demo circulating especially recently. Back in December, you may remember that players were able to play a Closed Beta (which is separate from the October beta that Capcom is cracking down on).

You’re in luck if you’re one of the players eager to play Street Fighter 6 early. Earlier today, Capcom announced that a brand-new Open Beta Test will be available this month. It includes access to the Battle Hub and, in turn, crossplay. You can view Capcom’s announcement tweet below.

You’ve all been asking! Play the Open Beta for #StreetFighter6 from May 19-21. Experience the content from Closed Beta Test #2, including 8 characters and various ways to play online! 🌐 https://t.co/cUsf8PXM5j pic.twitter.com/HhlqCDCCA4 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 8, 2023

From May 19th to May 21st, players will be able to access the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta and fight online. This Open Beta uses the same roster that the previous two used (Ryu, Ken, Jamie, Luke, Chun-Li, Juri, Kimberly, and Guile), and can be accessed on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X\S., and PC via Steam.

Players will be required to create a Capcom ID in order to access online features (due to the existence of crossplay), and link their respective accounts to it. Visiting the Open Beta Test website also reveals that the same content from the December closed beta will be available here (Battle Hub only, with the same character balance).

The website also notes that the game’s balance will also be adjusted after the beta and also to prepare things for Street Fighter 6’s release date of June 2. Certain things characters can do will likely end up being more accessible, more complex, or completely removed. As for when exactly the Beta starts, though, the Beta will run from May 19th, 2023, at 3:00 A.M. EST, until May 21st, 2023, at 2:59 A.M.

Finally, the Open Beta’s PC system requirements were also shown off, which can be seen below.

Required:

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit required)

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8GB

VRAM: 4GB or higher

GPU: NVIDIA GTX1060 or Radeon RX 580

DirectX® Version 12

Storage: 25GB

Additional Notes The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive scenes. As this is a title still in development, the system requirements are still subject to change.



Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit required)

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

MEMORY: 16GB

VRAM: 6GB

GPU: NVIDIA RTX2070 or Radeon RX 5700XT

DirectX®: Version 12

Storage: 25GB

Additional Notes The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive scenes. As this is a title still in development, the system requirements are still subject to change.



We’ll continue to update as more information on Street Fighter 6, including trailers, gameplay, DLC, and more, as it’s released. Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2nd, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are available now.