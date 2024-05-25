On Location at IBM Think 2024: The AI Revolution and Quantum Computing Advances

Welcome to the Cloud Wars Minute — your daily cloud news and commentary show. Each episode provides insights and perspectives around the “reimagination machine” that is the cloud.

The AI Ecosystem Q1 2024 Report compiles the innovations, funding, and products highlighted in AI Ecosystem Reports from the first quarter of 2024. Download now for perspectives on the companies, investments, innovations, and solutions shaping the future of AI.

In today’s Cloud Wars Minute, guest host Kenny Mullican discusses his experience at IBM Think 2024, held in Boston this week, and explains the progress the company is making with AI and quantum computing.

Highlights

00:10 — Kenny was at Think last year when the excitement around GenAI was getting started and IBM announced watsonx. It also announced breakthroughs in quantum computing.

01:08 — One message from this year’s conference is that IBM is all in on AI. CEO Arvind Krishna in his keynote address acknowledged that AI is foundational technology. The way IBM is bringing AI tech to the world is through its watsonx suite.

Ask AI Ecosystem Copilot about this analysis

02:21 — IBM Cognos, which is very powerful, has a learning curve that keeps many business decision-makers from quickly getting answers from their data. So it puts a focus on using GenAI to enable that. The idea is that you should just be able to query your data, using natural language, and get quick responses.

03:01 — Lastly, IBM discussed quantum computing as a real technology today. It has 70 quantum computers deployed around the globe with over 3 trillion experiments already conducted. It predicts that, within three to five years, quantum will be able to solve problems that could never be solved with classic computing tech.