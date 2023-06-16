Oliver Heldens drops exhilarating dance track as ‘Warzone’ Season 4 takes off

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone has launched with an exciting addition: a new track called ‘The Sound Of Vondel’ by DJ Oliver Heldens. This track accompanies the release of Warzone’s new Vondel map and can now be heard in-game on all platforms.

‘The Sound of Vondel’ has been specifically created to represent the Vondel map, which is set in a fictional city’s historic district. The map is designed for various game modes, including Resurgence, DMZ, and Lockdown, as well as Warzone’s regular battle royale matches.

Oliver Heldens, a longtime fan of Call of Duty, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the Activision team and creating authentic music as the official anthem for the new Vondel map in Warzone. He also revealed that the titles of his first officially-released tracks were inspired by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This collaboration between the games and music industries has been described by Michelle Bresaw, Activision’s VP and head of live services, as a celebration of what can be achieved when these two worlds collide.

In addition to the new track and map, Warzone’s Season 4 update includes other exciting additions such as six new multiplayer maps and three new weapons. Players can now enjoy the Assault on Vondel event, which launches alongside the update on all platforms.

To assist players in navigating the new map, Oliver Heldens shared his advice, recommending an assault rifle combined with a sniper rifle, specifically the TAQ-56 (Scar) and Intervention or SPX-80. He also suggested using a Stun Grenade as a tactical item and either a Proximity Mine or Frag Grenade as a lethal item, along with specific perks.

For more information on the update and its additions, you can visit the official Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes.

In conclusion, the launch of Warzone Season 4 brings a fresh musical experience with DJ Oliver Heldens’ track ‘The Sound Of Vondel’, representing the new Vondel map. Players can now fully immerse themselves in this exciting addition while enjoying the various game modes and new content introduced in the update.





