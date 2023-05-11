Official Announcement: Rejuvenated Battery Champion – Xperia 10 V

Sony has updated its midrange 10-series with the new Xperia 10 Mark V. This phone remains affordable while offering several refinements.

The Xperia 10 V still boasts a 5,000mAh battery and is technically the lightest 5G smartphone available, at only 159g. Sony has even managed to shave off a few grams compared to the previous model thanks to its polycarbonate body and compact form factor. The 6.1-inch OLED display is full HD+ and 1.5 times brighter than the previous model, with a 21:9 aspect ratio and no notches or cutouts.

The camera system is upgraded, with a new image sensor under the main 26mm lens that’s 1.6 times larger than the previous model. The phone also includes a 16mm ultrawide camera and a 54mm telephoto/portrait lens. The Xperia 10 V will be available in Lavender, Sage Green, White, and Black.

The phone includes the Snapdragon 695 5G platform, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, with the option to expand up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. The Xperia 10 V also features stereo front-facing speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and LDAC support for hi-res audio. The phone will be available from the middle of June for €449/£399.