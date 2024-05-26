Obasanjo’s Internet – Tolu Daniels

Did you know that there are approximately 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide? Can you imagine all the different ways in which we all use the internet? Obasanjo’s Internet is our interview series where we speak to some of our internet favourites on how they relate to the internet and what it means to them and their work. This week, A&R and hype man, Tolu Daniels, talks to us about how he uses Obasanjo’s Internet.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

I’m not gonna lie, the first thing I do is grab my phone and check my notifications. Then I drop it, say a short prayer and go back to my phone.

How do you use the internet for work or pleasure?

Both. For work, I have to be on the Internet all the time. I have to see stuff, and when we do stuff, I have to post them online. When I’m hosting events as well, I research my clients online, go through their Instagram, Wikipedia links, anything I can find. For pleasure, I grew up on the internet and I’ve found plenty of things I can do on the internet for fun and stuff.

What moment or episode in your life would you say captured the essence of the internet?

I think it has to be #ENDSars, to be honest, because that literally started with a tweet and it turned out to be a major movement. So yes, that just showed me what the internet can really be.

Your favourite social media platform and why?

Twitter. I grew up on Twitter. My very first account was in 2014. I’ve always been here.

What was the last meme you saved?

I am always saving memes. I have a folder that’s like 1500 memes. I use them a lot.

Do you remember the first time something you posted went viral? What was it? How did it make you feel?

Somebody posted a picture of Viola Davis and I quoted it and said “If they ever make a Kanye West movie, she should play Donda.” And then it went super crazy, almost about 70k likes.

Then another thing that went viral that I really loved, was a video of me performing. It was an Olamide song that was playing and Baddo just quoted it or retweeted it and then the video went crazy.

What’s the most outrage you have ever generated over something you posted? How did you react to it?

I was talking to this girl in Ibadan one time like that, shawty was really bad. Then I tweeted something like “all of that sexy appeal all the way from Ibadan is crazy.” And bro if you see the way people were jumping me. They said I was being discriminatory like why do I think people in Ibadan wouldn’t have sex appeal?

What rules do you live by on the internet?

You don’t have to speak on everything. Nobody wants to hear what you have to say about everything.

What is your guiltiest online pleasure?

I watch a lot of baby videos. My TikTok just started bringing the content. One time, it brought one baby video and I just went down the rabbit hole and started looking for baby videos. It was so hilarious. Babies being crackheads, cute, funny, and smart. I just like watching baby videos.

Would you say you have an online persona?

Yes. I am not too loud online but compared to how I am in person, I am louder. I’m very vocal on the internet

What’s your favourite emoji and why?

Has to be the crying emoji because shit is always killing me on the internet so I’m always laughing.

Are you particular about your feed?

Yes yes yes. I curate my feed because I’m there a lot of times so I need it to be things that I really wanna see. So if you start posting things that I don’t want to see, it’s either I soft block you or I mute your handle so I stop seeing them.

YouTube or TikTok? Which do you prefer and why?

YouTube but bro there’s like shit on TikTok. You can learn anything there but I don’t know, I’m just getting on the TikTok trend. I’ve always had an account but I barely post shit and I just go there sometimes. My timeline on TikTok now is probably like baby videos and artists singing. But on YouTube, I know my way around YouTube and I’ve always been on YouTube.

Which Nigerian creator do you think the world needs to see and hear more of?

Crayvelli. That brother is bad, proper bad. People need to see more of him.

Who is the coolest person you follow and the coolest person who follows you?

It’s my girl, Summer. She’s the coolest person I follow and the coolest who follows me.

What is your favourite Nigerian podcast?

With An S and Cruising Outwest and F&S Uncensored.

Have you ever hooked up with someone you met online? Did you regret it?

Ah! This question. Yes and Yes.

5 people you’d love to see answer these questions

DJ Titanium, Folu Ade, Badmanmide, Loner and Summer.

