NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, May 26

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

Across

“Parsley, ___, rosemary and thyme” — SAGE

Garden growth — PLANT

Synonym of “evade” and “avoid” — ELUDE

Shrivel up with age — WIZEN

Germs spread by a gardener? — SEEDS

Down

Shoots out, as lava — SPEWS

Nickname for Alexandra — ALLIE

Bandage material — GAUZE

Brought to a close — ENDED

Big bills for a vending machine — TENS

