Nware and Microsoft ink 10-year agreement following UK’s rejection of Activision takeover proposal.

Microsoft announced on Friday that it has entered into a 10-year agreement with Nware to bring Xbox and Activision Blizzard games to the Spanish cloud-gaming platform. This comes just days after Britain blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,64,200 crore) buyout of the Call of Duty maker, citing concerns of hindered competition in cloud gaming.
Microsoft President Brad Smith stated, “While it’s still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today.”
Despite the veto by the Competition and Markets Authority, Microsoft plans to appeal the decision and has signed similar deals with other streaming platform owners. Additionally, Microsoft had offered Sony a 10-year Call of Duty license as part of bringing the franchise to Nintendo’s Switch.
The CMA’s decision cited Microsoft’s estimated 60-70% ownership of global cloud gaming services, as well as its competitive advantages in owning Xbox, PC operating system Windows, and cloud provider Azure. The Activision deal is the largest involving technology companies that the regulator has blocked, and the US Federal Trade Commission is also seeking to block the deal. The deal is set to be decided by Europe in May 2022.
Microsoft shares were slightly lower in US premarket trading while those of Activision increased by 0.2 percent.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessory action within 24 hours.