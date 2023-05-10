Nvidia’s Upcoming Release of Three GPUs Spells Trouble for AMD

In a surprising twist, Nvidia may release three new graphics cards, all falling under the same RTX 4060 umbrella, with two being RTX 4060 Ti models. This will provide a strong entry into the midrange market for Nvidia and address the concern of low VRAM. It remains to be seen if AMD loses out to Team Green.

4060Ti 8G

4060Ti 16G

4060 8G

will be released in May — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) May 9, 2023

Although Nvidia has not yet confirmed the rumored release of these graphics cards, credible Twitter leaker MegaSizeGPU has been right in the past. Nonetheless, expectations should be tempered until Nvidia confirms the GPUs. Today’s rumors about Nvidia releasing three GPUs are especially exciting. One GPU is expected to release in May. The GPUs on Nvidia’s radar are the RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM, followed by the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and the RTX 4060 8GB with GDDR6 memory. It is uncertain whether the Ti models will have GDDR6 or GDDR6X memory.

Other specs, like the core count and chip, remain a mystery. While Tom’s Hardware speculates that the RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 4060 may each have a different chip, AD104 for the Ti model, and AD106 for the base version. The core count is estimated to be around 4,352 for the RTX 4060 Ti (with a possible increase for the 16GB model) and 3,072 for the RTX 4060. The top version is estimated to consume at most 160 watts of power, great news for budget builds.

Nvidia has focused on high-end and midrange GPUs in this generation. It has released RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4070. With three more GPUs possibly launching soon, Nvidia has a chance to conquer the mainstream segment. However, this will only succeed if Nvidia does not apply its outrageous pricing strategy to these new GPUs. AMD, on the other hand, has been giving VRAM generously in its GPUs, unlike Nvidia. While the two 8GB RTX 4060s might face issues in some games, the RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB of memory, if it does come out, should address the VRAM problem. We don’t know how much VRAM the AMD RX 7600 will have, but it has some stiff competition.

The RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM is expected to be the first GPU on the market, while the others are anticipated in July. AMD has to hurry up with the release of the RX 7600 so as not to lose to Nvidia.

