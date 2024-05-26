Home Mobile Nothing Phone (3) details leaked — and it may copy a big feature from the iPhone 15 Pro

Nothing Phone (3) details leaked — and it may copy a big feature from the iPhone 15 Pro

Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei might have just teased some design changes coming to the company’s rumored Nothing Phone (3) flagship device.

Originally reported by Beebom, Pei shared the image on X  that purportedly shows a redesigned quick setting panel for the upcoming Nothing OS 3. While many people were initially interested in the image on the phone’s screen, it was soon noticed that there was something different about the frame of the device itself. 

Initially, it’s easy to assume the phone in the image is the Nothing Phone (2), but there is one major difference. Located on the right-hand side of the screen is a brand new button that isn’t present on the current flagship Nothing Phone. While we don’t know much about the button, considering Nothing has been quiet on the subject, we can only speculate on its purpose. 

(Image credit: @getpeid on X)

One current theory is the button will be customizable like the iPhone 15’s Action button. This would allow users to set what the button does, like turning on the torch or performing a specific action while in an app. We can’t see if it is a mechanical button, or if it will be a capacitive solid-state button like the iPhone 15 Pro. However, a customizable button would fit with Nothing’s current focus on customizable features in its Nothing OS.


 

