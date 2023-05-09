Nokia Rises Again with a Formidable Android Phone that Sets the Bar High

Nokia’s 3310 phone is renowned for its extraordinary battery life and incredible toughness, making it nearly indestructible. Now, the Finnish tech firm is returning to its strengths with a new smartphone that is said to be amazingly tough.

HMD Global, the current owner of Nokia phones, has recently launched a device known as the Nokia XR21. This new product is claimed to be not only drop-resistant but also dust and water-resistant. The Nokia XR21 boasts powerful two-day battery life and superb durability, making it the best choice for users who are worried about damaging their phones. Similar to the Nokia 3310, this phone can endure anything from falling from pockets to rainy hikes. Its body is made entirely of recycled aluminum and features durable materials such as toughened Gorilla Glass, enabling it to withstand shocks.

The Nokia XR21 is MIL-STD-810H certified for durability, meaning it can resist drops, dust, and water. HMD Global has also stated that during internal testing, the smartphone survived being dropped from 1.8 meters and submerged in 1.5 meters of water for up to an hour. It also underwent other tests, including extreme temperature and water blasting. Moreover, the phone has a stunning 6.49-inch FHD+ screen with a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate, a robust Qualcomm processor, and a dual-lens rear camera with a dedicated night mode capable of taking bright images at night.

Nokia phones’ Head of Product Marketing, Adam Ferguson, stated that “This is the smartphone version of the famous near-indestructible Nokia 3310…Our device is so durable that it can withstand a soaking from a 100-bar pressure water hose jet with an 80°C water temperature. In fact, we’re so confident in our new durable hero that we are offering a one-year screen replacement guarantee should the worst happen.” The Nokia XR21, available in Pine Green or Midnight Black, starts from £499 and was launched today.





