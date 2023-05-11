Nintendo to Sustain Switch Beyond 2023; Sales Exceed 125 Million Units

Nintendo’s worldwide user base will have to wait until next year for new hardware, as confirmed by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during the company’s most recent financial results release. Despite dwindling sales for the Nintendo Switch console, Furukawa confirmed that the company has no plans to release a successor until 2024.

According to Bloomberg, Furukawa explained that Nintendo plans on maintaining the current sales momentum of the Nintendo Switch in its seventh year. “Sustaining the Switch’s sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year,” said Furukawa during the earnings call. “Our goal of selling 15 million units this fiscal year is a bit of stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal.” Nintendo forecasts a downturn in sales for the Nintendo Switch, even with the release of high-profile games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sales for the Nintendo Switch have declined, with Nintendo selling 17.97 million units of hardware in FY-2023, compared to 23.06 million units in FY-2022, which is a drop of over 22%. However, the Nintendo Switch remains one of the highest-selling consoles of all time, with the company confirming that it has sold over 125 million devices.

