Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fire Emblem GBA and Expansion Pass

The highly anticipated international release of Fire Emblem, also known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, will be available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass starting June 23. As the seventh installment in the renowned strategy RPG series, this Game Boy Advance title is sure to captivate gamers worldwide.

Originally launched on the GBA in 2003, Fire Emblem was the first introduction of the franchise to North American audiences. Prior to this, fans only had a glimpse of the series through the appearances of Roy and Marth in Super Smash Bros. Melee. Joining the trio of Super Mario Advance titles that recently joined Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass, the GBA library is exclusive to this premium subscription tier, which costs $50 per year.

Game Boy and GBA games were introduced to Nintendo Switch Online in February. The Game Boy library is available to users on the basic tier of the service, priced at $20 annually. Some of the amazing titles available in this collection include The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Land 2, and Metroid II: Return of Samus. Additionally, Nintendo recently added a one-of-a-kind Kirby game and the original Harvest Moon to the Switch Online lineup. Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble offers an innovative gameplay experience, allowing players to control the pink puffball using gyro controls with either the Switch system or a Pro controller. At the beginning of this year, GameSpot featured a compilation of the best Nintendo Switch Online games, including classics like Super Metroid and Gunstar Heroes.

Please note that the products mentioned in this article were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase anything featured on our site.





