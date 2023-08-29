Nintendo Announces Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct for This Week

Nintendo has announced a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct set for 7am PT / 10am on August 31.

In a tweet, Nintendo said the Direct lasts for roughly 15 minutes.

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario’s latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct! ? August 31st

? 7am PT / 10am ET

⏳ Roughly 15 minutes Watch the #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoDirect here: https://t.co/cLiWEN2hHd pic.twitter.com/Nyb3bqnZ4R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an upcoming 2D side-scrolling adventure due out on the Nintendo Switch on October 20. It features Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, and Yoshi as playable characters alongside Mario, Luigi, and Toad. The debut trailer from June’s Nintendo Direct is below:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder sees the debut of Mario’s newest power-up, which allows him to transform into Elephant Mario. There’s up to four player co-op locally. Nintendo has said details of online play will come at a later date – perhaps we’ll find out during this Nintendo Direct.

