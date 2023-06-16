Next month, the first ‘Designed for Xbox’ projector will launch in the US for $1,600.

Microsoft’s “Designed for Xbox” program has collaborated with various manufacturers to ensure compatibility of accessories with its consoles. This program, which covers over 15 categories such as headsets, gamepads, racing wheels, and displays, now includes Viewsonic’s X2-4K projector.

Viewsonic claims that its X2-4K projector is a true gaming projector, certified through 63 tests conducted by Team Xbox to ensure optimal console compatibility. It is designed to work with HDMI’s Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) standard, allowing connected consoles to control projector features such as power and volume.

The X2-4K features the classic Xbox brand colors of black and green, providing a matching aesthetic with the Xbox Series X. However, it may not complement the white Series S. The projector also offers “Xbox exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations,” but further clarification is needed from Viewsonic regarding these specifications.

Viewsonic’s X2-4K with its Xbox color scheme. Image: Viewsonic

Viewsonic claims that the X2-4K can produce a 100-inch display when placed just 1.5 meters away from the wall. It offers a brightness of 2,900 lumens, although Gizmodo notes that the ANSI measurement reveals a rating of 2,150 lumens.

The X2-4K is equipped with two HDMI ports and 6W Harmon Kardon-branded speakers. It should be noted that the HDMI ports use the 2.0 standard instead of the 2.1 standard, and the projector’s framerate is limited to 60Hz when displaying 4K content. For 120Hz gameplay on compatible Xbox games, the projector’s resolution needs to be lowered to 1440p. However, considering the scarcity of games that can fully utilize the console’s resolution and framerate simultaneously, this limitation may not be significant. If the resolution is reduced to 1080p, the X2-4K projector can support a framerate of 240Hz.





