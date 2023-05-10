Next month marks the beginning of the closed beta for “Evercore Heroes.”

Vela Games has released two new trailers for its competitive multiplayer game Evercore Heroes and announced a closed beta starting next month (June 20) for PC. To secure a spot, players can purchase the Evercore Heroes Founder’s Pack, which includes additional keys to share with friends, exclusive content, a never-expiring battle pass, and more. All player progress, purchases, and items earned during the closed beta will carry over to the final free-to-play version of the game. Check out the gameplay trailer for Evercore Heroes below, featuring combat between four teams, the game’s map, and its heroes:
The game has a roster of heroes including Grayce, Skye, and Sydian. Vela Games CEO and co-founder Travis George explained that the game belongs to a genre of its own, combining deep mastery with cooperative team play in a competitive format. An official release date has yet to be announced for Evercore Heroes.
In other gaming news, Horizon Forbidden West has sold over 8.4 million copies.
