Newly discovered microbes capable of digesting plastics at low temperatures, revealed by scientists

In a positive development for reducing environmental waste, researchers have discovered cold-adapted microbes from the Alps and the Arctic that can break down plastic without requiring high temperatures. This preliminary finding could lead to a more efficient and effective breakdown of industrial plastic waste in landfills, providing scientists with a new tool to combat its ecological damage.

The Swiss Federal Institute WSL recently published their findings in Frontiers in Microbiology, detailing how these cold-adapted microorganisms were able to break down most of the plastics they tested at low to average temperatures. Industrial plastic waste is typically broken down by microorganisms that require high temperatures, resulting in high costs and carbon emissions. The researchers noted that although several microorganisms capable of breaking down plastics have been identified, they are not practical for industrial use due to the high temperatures necessary for their enzymes to function.

Despite this promising development, the microorganisms tested proved unsuccessful at breaking down non-biodegradable polyethylene (PE), one of the most challenging plastics commonly found in consumer products and packaging. However, 56 percent of the strains tested were able to decompose biodegradable polyester-polyurethane (PUR) at 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) and commercial biodegradable mixtures of polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) and polylactic acid (PLA). The most successful strains were fungi from the genera Neodevriesia and Lachnellula, which were able to break down every plastic tested except for PE.

The researchers explained that although plastics are too recent an invention for microorganisms to have evolved specifically to break them down, natural selection equipped these microbes to break down cutin, a protective layer in plants that shares many similarities with plastics. Co-author Dr. Beat Frey said, “Microbes have been shown to produce a wide variety of polymer-degrading enzymes involved in the break-down of plant cell walls. In particular, plant-pathogenic fungi are often reported to biodegrade polyesters, because of their ability to produce cutinases which target plastic polymers due [to] their resemblance to the plant polymer cutin.”

The researchers have high hopes for their findings but acknowledge that several challenges remain. Frey stated, “The next big challenge will be to identify the plastic-degrading enzymes produced by the microbial strains and to optimize the process to obtain large amounts of proteins. In addition, further modification of the enzymes might be needed to optimize properties such as protein stability.”