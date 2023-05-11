New York Gets a Taste of Carrie Preston

After a successful turn on shows like The Good Wife and The Good Fight, the popular character Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) finally gets her own standalone series with Elsbeth. The unconventional attorney has amused fans with her smart observations at seemingly inappropriate times and now has the chance to entertain them in her own show. CBS released the first trailer for the upcoming series, which features the attorney pursuing new life goals in the city of her dreams.





The trailer shows Elsbeth living in New York, something she always aspired to, and starting a new career after success in Chicago. In keeping with the tone of the franchise, Elsbeth is a police procedural series with the attorney’s first case being a suicide investigation alongside the NYPD, during which she suspects murder. Her quirky antics are on full display, giving the series a unique perspective. It will be fascinating to see how the show balances Elsbeth’s attitude with the seriousness of her work.