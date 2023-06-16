New Valheim Hildir’s Request Update Introduces Test Server Release: Enhancements in Difficulty Modifiers, Dungeons, and More

The highly anticipated Ashlands biome update for Valheim may not be coming out anytime soon, but developer Iron Gate Studio has provided players with a satisfying content update to enjoy in the meantime. Originally called Hildir’s Quest, the update has been renamed Hildir’s Request and is now available on public test servers.
In Hildir’s Request, players will meet the new merchant Hildir, who has some exciting missions to offer. Along with Hildir, you can expect three classic dungeons, new world and difficulty modifiers, and an assortment of new items and cosmetics. A complete overview of the Valheim Hildir’s Request content can be found below.
“Haldor isn’t the only merchant in town – his sister Hildir has finally arrived in Valheim. However, she has encountered some trouble along the way, and it seems most of her inventory has gone missing. When you find her, she may request your assistance! This update also introduces long-awaited server modifiers – choose a lower difficulty for a more laid-back experience, ramp up the challenge for a hardcore playthrough, or create your own mix!”
New Content
- New NPC: Hildir the merchant
- New location: Hildir’s camp
- New location: Smouldering tomb (classic dungeon)
- New location: Howling cavern (classic dungeon)
- New location: Sealed tower (open dungeon)
- 3 new mini bosses
- World modifiers button added to start game screen with many customization/difficulty options (select a preset or design your own)
- 8 different Fireworks added (Including Thunderstone and Black Core thrown in the fire)
- New item: Sparkler
- New clothing: 10 hats & headscarves
- New clothing: 14 dresses and tunics
- Black forge extension: Vice Grip
- Magetable extension: Unfading Candle
- New material: Barber kit
- New furniture: Barber station
- New material: Iron pit
- New furniture: Firepit
- 8 new hairstyles
- 5 new beard styles
- 4 new music tracks
In addition to the new content, the Hildir’s Request update comes with various fixes and improvements, including the ability to see your character’s beard while wearing a helmet. For more details, you can read the full patch notes here.
Valheim is available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Hildir’s Request update is currently only accessible on test servers, with no official release date yet announced for the wider player base.
