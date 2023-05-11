New Trailer for May Release of Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid Unveiled

Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake is set to premiere later this month. A new trailer has been released, providing a glimpse into the undersea world and featuring Sebastian, Ariel’s crab friend.

The live-action remake of Disney’s 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid is arriving in theaters soon. Ahead of the film’s release, a trailer has been revealed, showcasing new aspects of Disney’s world beneath the ocean.

Disney’s anthropomorphism skills made Sebastian one of the adorable animal characters that were introduced by the House of Mouse. However, it is unsure how that factor will work when characters lose that integral part of them.

Despite that, Daveed Diggs, who voiced the Jamaican ghost crab, appears to have captured Sebastian perfectly.

The upcoming Little Mermaid film is directed by Rob Marshall, known for his work in films such as Memories of a Giesha, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Into the Woods, among others. The casting of Halle Bailey as a dark-skinned Ariel and Awkwafina as Scuttle has caused controversy, as has the choice of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Alan Menken also returns as the composer and lyricist, alongside Lin Manuel Miranda.

The film will premiere on May 26.

