New Trailer Announces Return Date for Season 3 of ‘iCarly’

It’s time to head back to one of the most beloved web series in the history of television, as Paramount+ has revealed the first trailer for the third season of the iCarly reboot, featuring the amount of drama and random humor fans have gotten used to by now. Miranda Cosgrove returns in the role that she first played more than ten years ago, when the original iCarly showed up in television screens to deliver the protagonist’s internet sensation, where music, lights and spaghetti were fundamental elements of the project. Carly has grown up, and so has the audience that follows her story, allowing the new series to go to places the previous iteration couldn’t.

Entertainment Tonight shared the trailer and confirmed the release date for the upcoming third installment, with Carly and her friends returning to the internet on June 1. In the new episodes, a subplot that has teased the protagonist’s fate for years might finally come to fruition, with Carly considering the possibility that she is indeed in love with Freddie (Nathan Kress), who has been in love with her since they were children. Unfortunately, Freddie is currently in a relationship, leaving Carly in a very complicated situation, where she is unable to express her feelings for him.

However, the trailer also shows some scenes where Carly is trying to tell her friend how she feels about him, even going through the troubles of decorating the studio with pictures of the moments they’ve shared together throughout their whole lives. A love triangle might be on the horizon for the main characters of iCarly, as the third season of the reboot finally promises to dive deep into the romance that has been brewing since the original show premiered on Nickelodeon. Will love prevail? Or will Carly respect the bond Freddie has established while she made up her mind?

RELATED: New ‘iCarly’ Season 3 Poster Promises Chaos and “Maybe Something More” Josh Peck Is Back in Town During an exclusive interview with Collider while promoting the second season of the reboot, Miranda Cosgrove talked about what it was like to work with Josh Peck years after the pair were part of the main cast of Drake & Josh: “He’s just such a staple in my life. I’ve known him ever since I was little. So, to have him be on iCarly, and he’s playing Carly’s manager in multiple episodes this season, it was just so nice, getting to be back on set with him again. I’m really close with his wife, Paige, and to get to see his son and play with his son, it was awesome getting to work with him again.” You can check out the official trailer for the third season of iCarly below, before the show returns to Paramount+ on June 1:







