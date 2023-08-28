New ‘The Nun 2’ Teasers Sends Valak on a Killing Spree

The Big Picture The Nun II is a direct sequel to 2018’s The Nun and will focus on Sister Irene in France, battling the demon haunting a school.

The new teaser reveals that a priest is murdered and there is a pattern of killings of priests and nuns across the country.

The movie is directed by Michael Chaves and stars Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, and Jonas Bloquet, with a release date set for September 8.





Valak is back and this time she has her unnerving eyes set on many lives! The Nun II, the next sequel in The Conjuring universe is set to take fans on another ride full of jump scares and evil entities. The movie will serve as a direct sequel to 2018’s The Nun and this time we’ll see Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) in France, tackling the demon who is haunting a school and its children. To build up the hype for the upcoming feature, the makers have finally revealed a new teaser that gives us a peak into what’s to come.

The new clip sees Valak making her presence felt at a school, terrorizing innocent students, as Sister Irene’s voice tells us “It came back.” We then get some more details about the plot as a priest talks about a pattern of killings as a number of priests and nuns have been found dead all over the country. We then see Sister Irene, going after the demon as one horrific incident after another unfolds.

What to Expect from ‘The Nun II’?

The Nun II will see Sister Irene in a school in France where a priest is murdered and evil is spreading, continuing the thread from the original Conjuring film where it was revealed that Maurice aka Frenchie was possessed by Valak. It’s his exorcism that was shown in the video at Ed and Lorraine Warren’s educational seminars, twenty years after The Nun. With the new teaser, the anticipation is running high to see how The Nun and The Conjuring movies may finally come together.

The movie is directed by Michael Chaves from a script by Akela Cooper, Ian Goldberg, and Richard Naing from a story by Cooper. The Nun II stars returning actors Farmiga as Sister Irene, Bonnie Aarons as the Nun, and Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie. Storm Reid is cast as a nun in training along with franchise newcomers Anna Popplewell as Kate and Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie. James Wan and Peter Safran return as co-producers, with Judson Scott serving as a producer.

The Nun II is set for a theatrical release on September 8. You can check out the new teaser down below: