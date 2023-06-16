New Study Reveals: Extensive Groundwater Extraction Alters Earth’s Spin

Researchers have discovered that human activities, particularly the pumping of groundwater, have caused the Earth to shift its tilt by nearly 80 centimeters over a period of 17 years. This groundbreaking study, published in the prestigious journal Geophysical Research Letters, sheds light on the significant impact of groundwater mass redistribution on the Earth’s rotation. Credit: Geophysical Research Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL103509



A recent study published in Geophysical Research Letters reveals that the pumping of groundwater by humans has resulted in a substantial shift in the Earth’s rotation. Over the course of 17 years, from 1993 to 2010, the Earth tilted approximately 80 centimeters to the east. This finding highlights the significant influence of groundwater mass redistribution on the planet’s spin.





In a previous study, scientists estimated that humans extracted 2,150 gigatons of groundwater between 1993 and 2010, equivalent to a sea level rise of more than 6 millimeters. However, validating this estimate proved challenging.

One method to validate the estimate involves analyzing the Earth’s rotational pole, which undergoes a phenomenon called polar motion, causing variation in its position relative to the crust. The distribution of water on the planet plays a role in the distribution of mass, similar to adding weight to a spinning top. As water is moved around, the Earth’s rotation is affected.

“Earth’s rotational pole actually changes a lot,” says Ki-Weon Seo, the lead scientist from Seoul National University. “Our study reveals that among climate-related factors, groundwater redistribution has the greatest impact on the drift of the rotational pole.”

The influence of water on Earth’s rotation was discovered in 2016. However, the specific contribution of groundwater to these rotational changes remained unexplored. In this study, researchers modeled the observed changes in the Earth’s rotational pole drift by considering ice sheets, glaciers, and different scenarios of groundwater redistribution.

The model accurately matched the observed polar drift only when the researchers included 2150 gigatons of groundwater redistribution. Without this consideration, the model deviated by 78.5 centimeters, equivalent to 4.3 centimeters of drift per year.

“I’m delighted that we have uncovered the previously unexplained cause of the rotation pole drift,” says Seo. “However, as a resident of Earth and a father, I am concerned and surprised to see that groundwater pumping is contributing to sea-level rise.”

Surendra Adhikari, a research scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, commends the study, saying, “This is a significant contribution and an important documentation. The quantification of the role of groundwater pumping on polar motion is remarkable.”

The impact of groundwater on polar drift depends on its location. Redistributing water from the midlatitudes has a higher influence on the rotational pole. The regions that experienced the most water redistribution during the study period were western North America and northwestern India, both situated at midlatitudes.

Seo suggests that countries could potentially slow down groundwater depletion rates and alter the change in drift, particularly in these sensitive regions. However, such conservation efforts would need to be sustained for decades to observe substantial effects.

Although the rotational pole undergoes significant changes within a year, groundwater pumping does not pose a risk of shifting seasons. However, over long geologic time scales, polar drift can impact the climate.

Looking ahead, the researchers propose studying past data of polar motion to understand variations in continental water storage over the past century and assess any hydrological regime changes resulting from climate warming.

More information: Ki‐Weon Seo et al, Drift of Earth’s Pole Confirms Groundwater Depletion as a Significant Contributor to Global Sea Level Rise 1993–2010, Geophysical Research Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL103509

Provided by American Geophysical Union





This story is republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

