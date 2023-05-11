New Pixel Buds A-Series by Google are now accessible in a vibrant blue hue.

Looking for the perfect pair of true wireless earbuds to use with your permanently discounted Pixel 6a mid-ranger or the Pixel Fold? Consider the not-new Pixel Buds A-Series in the hot new “Sea” colorway. Available in the US in four different shades, these earbuds are priced at $99 and offer a solid bang for buck with great sound quality, battery life, voice calls, comfort, and seamless Android connectivity. Plus, they are striking in this light blue shade called “Sea”.

Although the recent I/O conference formally unveiled and detailed a lot of exciting hardware and software stuff, the new colorway for the Pixel Buds A-Series was comparatively low-profile. But if you’re in the market for new earbuds, it’s worth at least considering a purchase.

While the official US Google Store and Best Buy are not offering any discounts at this time, Amazon already listing the “Sea” color for 2 bucks under its MSRP. Even if you’re patient, you’ll probably be able to save a little more in the near future as deals on older hues usually knock the price down to $79 or less at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.





Reference