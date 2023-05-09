New options provide compelling reason for Fire TV Stick users to upgrade.

Owners of Fire TV Stick may want to consider upgrading to something more impressive as Amazon has just announced a limited-time sale event that offers the top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick 4K Max at an incredible discount.

By adding this streaming device to your online shopping basket, you can enjoy a whopping 40% off the original price. Instead of paying the usual £64.99, it will only cost you £38.99, saving you £26. Express.co.uk confirms that this deal has not been beaten since Black Friday 2022. Thanks to this massive discount, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now cheaper than many of Amazon’s less feature-packed devices, such as the Fire TV Stick (£44.99) and the Fire TV Stick 4K (£59.99). Indeed, the Max model is almost as cheap as the entry-level Lite model, which costs £34.99. If you’re considering making the switch, here’s everything included in the Fire TV Stick 4K Max:

Fire TV Stick Max features: This device is the top of Amazon’s range and comes with a processor that is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, allowing you to navigate menus, launch apps, and play games more quickly. You also get access to the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, ensuring that streaming doesn’t stutter. The device supports formats such as 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Other useful features include Alexa voice search, quick access to all popular apps, such as Netflix, and the exclusive “Live view Picture-in-Picture” view that allows you to see who is at the front door while watching TV. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DEAL





