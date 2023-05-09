New Monsters Unleashed in ‘The Trench’ Trailer

It’s time to dive back into the ocean, as Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for their upcoming sequel, Meg 2: The Trench. Five years after the first installment was released in theaters, Jason Statham is back in the role of Jonas Taylor, a rescue diver who was destined to live through these deadly encounters with the prehistoric creatures. No one will be safe this summer, with a worthy successor of Jaws who is more than eager to keep people away from the shoreline. And, with new dangers lurking around every corner of the seabed, Statham won’t be able to manage all this by himself.





Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis, and Shuya Sophia will be joining the actor as part of the sequel’s cast, ready to face one of the biggest sea creatures in recorded history. Guillory, who has had a successful modeling career besides her acting journey, was previously seen in Clifford: The Big Red Dog, giving her plenty of experience to know how to deal with animals who are bigger than they are supposed to be. On the other hand, Curtis had his share of ocean troubles during last year’s Avatar: The Way of Water, as the leader of the Metkayina. Besides the similarities between the scale of the projects, there’s no doubt that the cast for this summer’s adventure is more than well-equipped to deliver a good time.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the first movie, Jonas is tasked with rescuing the crew of a nuclear submarine that has malfunctioned. When he gets to the site of the disaster, the vehicle is attacked by an unidentified creature. Jonas reports what happened to his superiors, who accuse him of imagining things due to the pressure he was under while located beneath the water. It would be too late when Jack Morris (Rainn Wilson), the billionaire behind a mission to discover a section of the Mariana Trench, would come to accept that Megalodons hadn’t gone extinct and that humans should stay as far from them as possible.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: ‘The Meg 2: The Trench’ Gets New Logo at CinemaCon





What Will Meg 2 Be About?

The inspiration behind the sequel will be the 1999 book The Trench, by Steve Alten. In that novel, the character played by Statham is now completely dedicated to studying the Megalodon after discovering its survival during the events of the first story. What Jonas could’ve never expected was that he would also come face-to-face with a Kronosaurus, a short-necked dinosaur able to live in the water. It remains to be seen what other creatures from the past can show up in the series, or if Taylor will have what is necessary to keep everyone safe from the historical monsters.

You can check out the first trailer for The Meg 2: The Trench below, before the movie swims into theatres on August 4: