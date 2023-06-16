New Imaging Technique Based on Photoswitchable Raman Probe Developed by Researchers

A diagram illustrating the RESORT system. The sample is first labeled with a photoswitchable Raman probe and exposed to two-color infrared laser pulses, ultraviolet light, and a special donut-shaped beam of visible light. This precise irradiation allows for high spatial resolution images. Credit: 2023 Ozeki et al



A team of researchers, including those from the University of Tokyo, has developed a novel method for imaging and analyzing biological samples. The technique, known as RESORT, combines aspects of super-resolution fluorescence imaging and vibrational imaging to enable high-resolution observations of living systems. The findings are published in the journal Science Advances.





Throughout history, optical devices have been instrumental in allowing us to explore the microscopic world. As our understanding grows, so does the need for improved tools to visualize and analyze biological samples. Contemporary microscopic imaging techniques, such as super-resolution fluorescence imaging and vibrational imaging, offer different advantages and disadvantages. In an effort to overcome the limitations of these techniques, Professor Yasuyuki Ozeki and his team at the University of Tokyo developed RESORT (reversible saturable optical Raman transitions). This laser-based technique utilizes Raman scattering, a unique interaction between light and molecules, to identify and analyze the constituents of a sample. The researchers successfully applied RESORT imaging to mitochondria within cells, demonstrating its potential for capturing complex biological processes with unprecedented detail.

A comparison of RESORT and stimulated Raman scattering (SRS) imaging techniques. The improved resolution offered by RESORT enables more accurate identification and labeling of cellular components, such as mitochondria. Credit: 2023 Ozeki et al



The RESORT imaging process involves several stages, but the setup is simpler compared to existing techniques. Firstly, the specific components of the sample are labeled with photoswitchable Raman probes, which can be controlled using different laser lights. Next, the sample is illuminated using a combination of two-color infrared laser pulses, ultraviolet light, and a specialized donut-shaped beam of visible light, which restricts the region where Raman scattering can occur. This careful irradiation allows for precise detection of the Raman probe, resulting in high spatial resolution images.

Professor Ozeki highlights that RESORT goes beyond simply producing higher-resolution images. Unlike electron microscopes, which can provide greater detail but damage or interfere with the samples, RESORT imaging allows for the analysis of complex interactions in living samples without causing harm. With further development and the incorporation of additional Raman probes, RESORT has the potential to capture dynamic processes and contribute to a deeper understanding of biological mechanisms and potential therapies. The team’s research primarily focused on medical applications; however, the design advancements in laser technology could have diverse applications in fields requiring high-power lasers and precise control, such as materials science.

More information: Jingwen Shou et al, Super-resolution vibrational imaging based on photoswitchable Raman probe, Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ade9118. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ade9118

Provided by University of Tokyo





Citation: Researchers create new imaging technique based on photoswitchable Raman probe (2023, June 16) retrieved 16 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-imaging-technique-based-photoswitchable-raman.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference