New games for Xbox One will no longer be produced by Microsoft.

In an exciting development, Microsoft has announced that it is shifting its focus away from developing new games for the Xbox One. With almost three years into the Xbox Series X/S lifecycle, the company is embracing the future and concentrating on the latest generation of consoles. Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, confirmed this news in an interview with Axios.

While Microsoft will continue to support beloved previous-generation titles like Minecraft and Halo Infinite, no Xbox Game Studios teams will be actively creating new games for the Xbox One. Booty stated, “We’ve moved on to gen 9,” referring to the Xbox Series X/S consoles. It’s worth mentioning that the company also prioritizes game development for PC.

This decision was crucial to avoid compromising the potential of newer and more complex games due to the limitations of the decade-old Xbox One hardware. However, Xbox One users need not despair. They can still access and play Series X/S titles such as Starfield and Forza Motorsport through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Booty reassured, “That’s how we’re going to maintain support.”

The announcement coincides with Xbox’s recent successful showcase event, where they unveiled exciting new titles like Compulsion’s South of Midnight and InXile’s Clockwork Revolution. Fans were also treated to fresh glimpses of highly anticipated games like Fable, Avowed, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Moving away from the Xbox One will liberate Microsoft’s development teams from the constraints of the previous generation. However, there have been concerns raised by some third-party developers who feel that the less powerful Xbox Series S is also limiting their creative capabilities. These developers have reached out to Microsoft, urging them to reconsider the mandatory Series S compatibility.

Booty acknowledged the challenges of optimizing games for the Series S, admitting that it requires additional effort. Nonetheless, he emphasized that Microsoft’s studios, especially those working on their second games for this console generation, now possess a better understanding of how to optimize their projects for the Series S. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to continually improving the gaming experience across their range of consoles.

Overall, Microsoft’s decision to cease game development for the Xbox One marks a significant step forward, ensuring that players can enjoy the full potential of the Xbox Series X/S consoles. With constant innovation and optimization efforts, the future looks promising for Xbox gaming enthusiasts.





Reference