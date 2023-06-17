New Developments in Netflix: Veteran Series Defying Odds While Recent Hits Gain Momentum

Long gone are the days when television would produce iconic shows that captivated entire generations for years on end without long breaks in between. Nowadays, shows consist of shorter seasons and often require lengthy hiatuses. However, amidst this trend, two recent events on Netflix stand out as refreshing. Black Mirror’s sixth season premiered and quickly became a hit in 21 countries. Although its cultural impact may not be as strong as before, the fact that audiences are still drawn to it is a hopeful sign for the future. Additionally, Netflix has renewed three shows from different countries for second seasons, which is a rarity considering the platform’s reputation for canceling shows prematurely.

In terms of Black Mirror’s reception, season six has received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 73% rating from critics and a modest 53% from fans. Despite this, the show has returned to the Top 10 on Netflix in 76 countries, and one episode in particular has garnered high praise from viewers. “Loch Henry,” the second episode of the new season, has become a fan favorite. While the season opener may have fallen short, “Loch Henry” delivers the disturbing elements that made Black Mirror popular and acclaimed. Annie Murphy, star of Schitt’s Creek and guest star in the first episode of season six, defended her chapter, stating that it offers a lighter tone compared to previous episodes, providing a counterbalance to the existential dread.

Moving on to other renewals, Colombian erotic thriller Fake Profile and South Korea’s Physical: 100 have both been renewed, generating excitement among their respective fanbases. Portuguese sensation Turn of the Tide, which achieved the remarkable feat of entering the Global non-English TV Top 10, will also be returning for another season. Furthermore, teen shows continue to be a staple for Netflix, with successful series like Stranger Things, Never Have I Ever, and Heartstopper. The K-drama-inspired spin-off to the To All The Boys trilogy, XO, Kitty, has also found success, quickly earning a renewal after its worldwide debut and maintaining its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.

In the realm of films, Extraction 2 has arrived, and early reviews suggest a promising outcome. With three out of five stars from We Got This Covered’s Scott Campbell and a solid 76% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the action flick has already pleased Netflix subscribers. Audiences rating the film on the website give it an impressive 89% score, with viewers on social media praising it as a worthy sequel with memorable action sequences.

